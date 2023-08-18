Just a moment.
SWIPE TO
SEE WORK
Perry Wang
Product Designer
Work
Info
LinkedIn
Resume
LinkedIn
Resume
MAIN
Work
Info
CONTACT
LinkedIn
Resume
I craft products, interactions &
stories.
Designer at Discord. Based in Toronto.
Formerly at Google and RBC.
Perry Wang — Product Designer
I craft products, interactions
&
stories.
Designer at Discord. Based in Toronto.
Formerly at Google and RBC.
Selected Work '23
Stadia Bluetooth
Google, '23
— Giving a second life to over a million controllers.
Test Hub Next
Google, '22
— Envisioning a future of playtesting for all developers.
Spotlight
Adobe x Netflix Creative Jam, '21
— Making entertainment more uniting.
Corporate Cards Portal
RBC, '21
— Redesigning a core internal company service.
MAIN
Work
Info
CONTACT
LinkedIn
Resume
© 2023 Perry Wang. All Rights Reserved.
Made with love and Mango Green Teas (50% sugar, less ice).
Last updated by Perry on August 18, 2023, 7:55 PM EST